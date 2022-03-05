221402 TIMEEKA TYSON Mar 5, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 TYSON, TIMEEKA LOUVENIA 03/04/2022Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 184MAINTN VEH/ DWELL/ PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/ DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Status M/s Tyson Type School Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector