221405 CODY KINZLER Mar 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 KINZLER, CODY ANTHONY 03/04/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 150TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/ PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETW/C - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Cody Kinzler Heroin Cody Anthony Criminal Law Crime Type Opium Status