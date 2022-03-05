BASSOUM, NATHANEL RACINE 03/04/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 171

INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags