ANDERSON, KENDRICK LAMAR 03/04/2022

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 235

POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MANUFACTURE SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $2000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags