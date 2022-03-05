221407 KENDRICK ANDERSON Mar 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 ANDERSON, KENDRICK LAMAR 03/04/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 235POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMANUFACTURE SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $2000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Heroin Status Opium Secu Status Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector