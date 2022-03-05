221412 MARKELBY WARD Mar 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 WARD, MARKELBY JEROME 03/04/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 160FTA COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA UNSAFE MOVEMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Status Biology Ward Secu Status Type Personal Property Injury Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector