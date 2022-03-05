WARD, MARKELBY JEROME 03/04/2022

Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 160

FTA COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA UNSAFE MOVEMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags