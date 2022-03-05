221415 JOSHUWA FAUCETTE Mar 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 FAUCETTE, JOSHUWA DILLION 03/05/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: W Height: 603 Weight: 180POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Crime Criminal Law Incl Status Secu Status Marijuana Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector