221435 TYSON PERRY Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 Updated 6 min ago 1 of 2 PERRY, TYSON DEVON 03/06/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 155FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETIMPROPER TURN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL STOP SIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $400.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETIMPROPER PASSING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET