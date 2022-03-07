221436 ROBBIE LEAVY Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 1 of 2 LEAVY, ROBBIE TERELLE 03/06/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 240DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector