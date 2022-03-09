ACKLIN, SHERIKA LEVETTE 03/06/2022

Age: 28 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 240

UNSEALED WINE/LIQ IN PASS AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET