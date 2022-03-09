221441 JONTEZ WINDLEY Mar 9, 2022 Mar 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WINDLEY, JONTEZ LEVON 03/06/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 180NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $180.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $255.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPAROLE VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector