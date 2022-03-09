WINDLEY, JONTEZ LEVON 03/06/2022

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 180

NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $180.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $255.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PAROLE VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET