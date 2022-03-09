NELSON, MARQUELL ONTEZ 03/07/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150

FTA- CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. MARIJUANA > 1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET