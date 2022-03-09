221463 DAMIAN ROSS Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ROSS, DAMIAN LOWELLE 03/08/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 145FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF A FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Damian Ross Crime Criminal Law Robbery Incl Status Damian Lowelle Larceny Weapon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector