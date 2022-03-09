ROSS, DAMIAN LOWELLE 03/08/2022

Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 145

FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY OF A FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

