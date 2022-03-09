221466 JOHNNIE COREY Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 COREY, JOHNNIE JAMES 03/08/2022Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 140INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECONNECT UTILITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECONNECT UTILITY 2ND/SUB OFF - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Bond Incl Status Law Crime Criminal Law Injury Johnnie Corey Johnnie James Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector