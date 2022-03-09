221468 CHADWICK BAILEY Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BAILEY, CHADWICK KEITH 03/08/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 190PV -ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Robbery Common Law Felony Secu Status Criminal Law Crime Bailey Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector