221469 JEREMIAH COX Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 COX, JEREMIAH ANTONIO 03/08/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 167SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETOBSTRUCTION JUSTICE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Jeremiah Cox Jeremiah Antonio Law Status Secu Status Bond Release Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector