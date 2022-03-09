NENNINGER, JOHN THOMAS 03/08/2022

Age: 60 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 175

FTA- POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags