221473 KASEY POWELL Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 POWELL, KASEY MARIAH 03/08/2022Age: 22 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 140LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $12000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Kasey Powell Kasey Mariah Status Crime Criminal Law Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector