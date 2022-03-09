POWELL, KASEY MARIAH 03/08/2022

Age: 22 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 140

LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $12000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags