221474 JOHNATHAN CLARK Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CLARK, JOHNATHAN DE`AVONTRE 03/08/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 120BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Larceny Crime Criminal Law Status Enter Incl Status Bond Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector