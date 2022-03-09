221475 RAYMOND ONEAL Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ONEAL, RAYMOND HENRY 03/08/2022Age: 49 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 215POSSESS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Raymond Oneal Misdemeanor Status Incl Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector