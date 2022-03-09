221476 DARRELL TYSON Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TYSON, DARRELL RAY 03/08/2022Age: 51 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 199LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Tyson Status Ray Crime Criminal Law Darrell Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector