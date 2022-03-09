TYSON, DARRELL RAY 03/08/2022

Age: 51 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 199

LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags