ROBINSON, CHERYL LYNN 03/09/2022

Age: 34 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 120

FTA CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags