221487 KYSHEEM LANGSTON Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 LANGSTON, KYSHEEM JYARIE 03/09/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 160ALTER/REMOVE GUN SERIAL NUMBER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSES STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Felon Crime Criminal Law Firearm Possession Incl Status Status Motor Vehicle Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector