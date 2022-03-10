221493 GENENA SMITH Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SMITH, GENENA TYWON 03/09/2022Age: 41 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 276PROBATION VIOLATION-POSS SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Smith Status Criminal Law Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector