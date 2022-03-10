221497 RICHARD GAYLOR Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GAYLOR, RICHARD 03/09/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 143POSSESSION OF STOLEN GOODS PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Richard Gaylor Crime Criminal Law Possession Status Incl Status Property Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector