MCNEIL, MERCEDES SHAVON 03/10/2022

Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 145

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags