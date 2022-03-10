PAYTON-WORTHINGTON, CHAKERIA 03/10/2022

Age: 21 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPARED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-UNSAFE MOVEMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags