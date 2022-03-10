221501 CHAKERIA PAYTON-WORTHINGTON Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PAYTON-WORTHINGTON, CHAKERIA 03/10/2022Age: 21 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150FTA-DWLR NOT IMPARED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-UNSAFE MOVEMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Fta-no Secu Status Operator Law Status License Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector