SHROPSHIRE, ALEJANDRO RODRIGUES 03/10/2022

Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 170

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags