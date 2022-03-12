221504 WILLIAM BATTLE Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BATTLE, WILLIAM BULLOCK 03/10/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 170INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $90000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAKING AND ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CONSP B&E BLDG-FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector