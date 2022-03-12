221512 CODY PERKINS Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PERKINS, CODY CHRISTOPHER 03/10/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 195FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION- DWI LEVEL 5 - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION- SEX OFFENDER/CHILD PREMI - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOST RELEASE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector