WHITE, DARIUS JERMAINE 03/10/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 135

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET