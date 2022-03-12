221515 ASHLEY HILL Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HILL, ASHLEY NICOLE 03/10/2022Age: 32 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 138M-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETF-POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector