221518 ALEX STANCIL Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 STANCIL, ALEX MELTON 03/11/2022Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 215CARRYING CONCELAED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET