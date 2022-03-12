221520 DEONQUEEZE BEST Mar 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BEST, DEONQUEEZE LA VONTA 03/11/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 140TAMPERING WITH VEHICLE (2) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Misdemeanor Inorganic Chemistry Vehicle Status Best Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector