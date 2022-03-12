WOHL, ANTHONY 03/11/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 155

FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags