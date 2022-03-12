221525 JOANNE HODGES Mar 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HODGES, JOANNE MARIE 03/11/2022Age: 38 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 125LARCENY-PV - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Joanne Hodges Joanne Marie Status Criminal Law Crime Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector