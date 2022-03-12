HODGES, JOANNE MARIE 03/11/2022

Age: 38 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 125

LARCENY-PV - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags