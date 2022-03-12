221526 THOMAS FISHER Mar 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 FISHER, THOMAS DALE 03/11/2022Age: 50 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 265DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRAITION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFICT/ALT TITLE REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Thomas Fisher Status Dale Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector