221529 JOEL SWINDELL Mar 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SWINDELL, JOEL DAJUAN 03/11/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 180EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET