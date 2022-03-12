221538 RAYMOND STOKES Mar 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 STOKES, RAYMOND EARL 03/11/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 195SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE - FELONY Bond: $450000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEXUAL BATTERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONIOUS RESTRAINT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Raymond Stokes Status Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector