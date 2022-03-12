221548 RICKIE POOLE Mar 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 POOLE, RICKIE SHANELL 03/11/2022Age: 38 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 196FTA-FALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Misdemeanor Police Station Bond Poole Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector