221549 EARNEST HINES Mar 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HINES, EARNEST GUTHRIE 03/11/2022Age: 68 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 280FTA-FALSE BOMB REPORT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector