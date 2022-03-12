STATON, MICHAEL SCOTT 03/12/2022

Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 152

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags