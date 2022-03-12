221554 CHRISTIAN FLORES Mar 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 FLORES, CHRISTIAN SEGOVIA 03/12/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 140POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS MARIJ > 1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETVIOLATION OF COURT ORDER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $305.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Bond Law Incl Status Court Order Status Flores Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector