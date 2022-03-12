LEWIS, DAMION DEVONTE 03/12/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 250

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags