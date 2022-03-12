221557 SHIDARIUS MCHENRY Mar 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 MCHENRY, SHIDARIUS TAVION 03/12/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 185FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE AFFRAY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Misdemeanor Officer Incl Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector