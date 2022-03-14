FORTIN, JASON LEE 03/12/2022

Age: 47 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 170

FTA- MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- TRESPASS ON RR RIGHT-OF-WAY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET