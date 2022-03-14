ROBINSON, JACQAY DOVON JAMES 03/13/2022

Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 190

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE INJURE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET