221579 STEVEN DOWNING Mar 15, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DOWNING, STEVEN 03/13/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 160FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEED TO LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETEXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS/DISP ALT/FICT/REVD DR LIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETOPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET