221582 ALFREDO LOPEZ Mar 15, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 LOPEZ, ALFREDO 03/13/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 185DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector