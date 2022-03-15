221583 SALOMON MONTOYA Mar 15, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MONTOYA, SALOMON 03/13/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector