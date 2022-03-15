MONTOYA, SALOMON 03/13/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150

RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET