221584 WILLIAM MOORE Mar 15, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MOORE, WILLIAM ALONZO 03/13/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 160OBSTRUCTION JUSTICE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-COMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY OF A FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector