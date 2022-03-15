MOORE, WILLIAM ALONZO 03/13/2022

Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 160

OBSTRUCTION JUSTICE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-COMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-LARCENY OF A FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET